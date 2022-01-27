I believe words are powerful.
I read as much as I can.
(Well, by “read,” I mean listen to audio books. With the business of my life, audio books allow me to work through my reading list a lot faster than if I had to wait to pick up the actual book.)
The words I read have the power to inspire me, affect change in me and those around me, or provide me a much-needed shift in my perspective.
This is the reason I have committed to writing this column each month. My background supporting those with disabilities gives my words the unique ability to educate my community.
But what about a single word? Can it have the same life-changing power? I believe it can.
2022 marks my time picking “word of the year.”
This single word becomes a sort of mantra for the next 365 days — something on which I can focus and find grounding. It allows me to reach a goal by the end of the year through the same one-word daily reminder.
So, what is my 2022 word of the year?
Discipline.
I have put in the time to create habits for myself — both personally and professionally — to set myself up for success. From morning routines and exercise to accountability strategies with my team at Puzzle Pieces, I have built systems that bring positive results.
What I want to focus on in 2022 is the discipline to see these things through.
Discipline to choose my health over convenience.
Discipline to check in with my team on the barriers they are facing and their progress toward their goals.
Discipline to continue building the awareness and making the impact I desire.
This word of the year concept has been so effective for me personally, that this year I wanted to implement it at Puzzle Pieces.
Despite having six divisions within our nonprofit, we all are working together for one purpose — our clients.
We strive to offer a whole-life approach to each client, whether they attend our campus’ social program, are receiving behavior intervention services or are training for employment.
Because of this, our word of the year for Puzzle Pieces is unity.
We believe that by working together, we can make a big difference in the lives of those we serve. It will be our unity that gets us through the continued effects of this pandemic. And it is our unity that will show our community what acceptance and inclusion looks like for those with disabilities.
These two words — discipline and unity — will make a difference in my life and in my organization. But I believe that this power of a single word can reach farther. What if our community chose a word of the year? Do you think we could all adopt a word and work together toward a common goal? I believe we can.
So what word should be Owensboro’s word of the year?
I have a suggestion.
Embrace.
We live in a community deeply rooted in tradition.
We stand up for what we believe in, often digging in our heels if we feel change could challenge the sense of security those traditions offer.
I believe we need to embrace those winds of change and the young people in our community that are challenging the status quo.
Let’s embrace the stories of our citizens — all of our citizens — and the new Owensboro they are hoping to create. Our next generation will determine our future. Let’s embrace their ideas and grow with them, rather than stay planted where we are.
Embrace.
It’s a simple word.
But I believe it has the power to change our community forever.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
