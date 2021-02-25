Words matter. We’ve been taught this since we were little, but today, more than ever, we are learning this is true.
Each day we wake up to a new headline of a celebrity who has crossed the line, saying something that causes inadvertent harm to someone else or even a demographic of people.
Country singer Morgan Wallen and Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison have both been criticized over words they used against the Black community. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart had to step down from hosting the Academy Awards after jokes he made offended the gay community. And many people in the spotlight, including a local Owensboro man, used derogatory language when the United States elected its first female vice president.
There has been a long-running us vs. them mentality in our country. I believe we are all created equally, no matter the color of our skin, our sexual orientation or gender, but I also believe the same is true, no matter our abilities. Black or white, gay or straight, male or female — we should all be treated with respect, which is why so many celebrities are facing consequences for the language they choose to use.
But when it comes to those with disabilities, do we hold ourselves and others to this same standard?
Let’s take the incident with Morgan Wallen, for example. After a night of drinking, the country singer was caught on a doorbell camera using the N-word. The artist lost his contract with his record label and all of his songs were pulled from radio.
But what about the R-word? It may not have the same centuries-long history, but it still negatively affects those with intellectual disabilities. Did you know that Billboard’s Woman of the Year, Cardi B, used the R-word in a tweet just a few months ago? The tweet was met with backlash from some of her fans, but Cardi B still has her record deal and her songs are still on the air.
Growing up with a brother with a rare chromosomal disability, I heard the R-word too often. My deep love for my brother brought out a fierce sense of protection in me from a young age.
I can remember sitting in English class in high school and overhearing someone call their friend the R-word. Yes, almost 20 years later, I still remember every detail of this day, down to what this classmate was wearing.
“Hey find a different word!” I yelled at my classmate.
The class got quiet, waiting to see what would happen next.
“Why because your brother is retarded?” the classmate responded.
He didn’t know my brother or about his disability. He didn’t know the impact of this one word. To me, the R-word highlighted more of what my brother couldn’t do, that something was wrong with him.
But this was in the early 2000s… times have changed, right?
Clearly not.
Cardi B defended her use of the word, saying it was OK because she used the word in reference to herself. Khloe Kardashian posted a video using the word, referencing her sister’s inability to connect a phone’s Bluetooth. I have heard this word from friends while out to dinner and from the person in front of me in line at the grocery store.
My fear is that by not holding ourselves to the same standard when it comes to the disability community, we continue to devalue these individuals. And where does this stop? Words matter, but so do actions.
Have you heard of Boardman, Ohio? Probably not. Because the headline from this small town is being swept under the rug.
A teacher’s aide in this northeastern Ohio town is accused of stapling a note to the head of a special needs student. You read that right. According to the boy’s mom, the aide, who has been employed by the school district for 20 years, attempted to staple a note to his hair, but a staple struck the back of his neck. The boy, who has autism, is scared to return to school. Neither the school board or the local police department plan to take action against the aide.
Why was this not seen as abuse? Is abuse only abuse when it happens to a certain kid?
It wasn’t long ago that my own brother was put into a refrigerator box as punishment during school. We can’t imagine these things happening to our children, but I am here to tell you that this is a real fear for parents of children with disabilities, many of whom don’t have voices of their own. Too often those with disabilities are seen as less than, not as worthy as their neurotypical or physically abled peers.
Should a singer lose their record deal for using a term that devalues a group of people? I don’t know the answer to that. I respect the decisions that need to be made to hold people in the limelight accountable. My question is — where does this accountability start and end?
The one thing I do know is our words and actions can have lasting impacts on others and we all need to do — to be — better.
As an advocate for those with disabilities, I know that demanding this change won’t work. Instead, I advocate through sharing my story and offering examples of how to be better.
I learned a long time ago that my advocacy isn’t for the small percentage of people who devalue those with disabilities, unwilling to accept those different than themselves.
No, my advocacy is for the majority of the world. The person who stares at someone with a disability out of curiosity, too scared to communicate or ask questions to better understand. I want to reach the person willing to accept, include, and offer opportunities to those with disabilities, but just doesn’t know how.
Moving forward, let’s celebrate diversity and acceptance of all and adjust our vocabulary accordingly.
Let’s hold each other to the same standard when it comes to inclusion. Because that’s the only way we will truly become better.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
