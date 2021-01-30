It is hard to believe that we already find ourselves at the end of the first month of what just yesterday was a new year.
Time flies whether we’re having fun or not, it seems.
Considering 2021 has begun about as challengingly as 2020 ended, I don’t think most of us are having much fun.
But, like all things, this will pass, and we will discover what has become of us as we emerge on the other side of this pandemic.
Fewer of us, sadly, but healthier, I hope.
We’re doing our best. We’re making our way.
Just 30 sleeps ago, we were “celebrating” a “new” year, quite differently than how we have become accustomed to ringing it in. Just us in our homes, the fanfare happening virtually.
Some of us made resolutions, set goals, and determined (yet again) to make a change.
Ringing in a new year means new beginnings…but also new endings.
But the world didn’t always see January that way.
Until 700 B.C., March was recognized as the first month of the year, and it wasn’t until Pope Gregory introduced a new calendar in 1582 that most of the world began to see Jan. 1 as the date of the hard reset.
January is named after the Roman god of beginnings and endings, the protector of gates and doorways, the titan of transitions.
Pick your favorite television show, and I’d be willing to bet that the show’s creators and writers already know how it will one day end.
Or your favorite book. So many authors write the ending of their books first as a way to get started.
In seminary, we were taught that the end of the sermon is perhaps the most important part, followed closely by the beginning.
In homiletics (the art of preaching), sermons are often written in reverse. First the end, working backwards to the beginning.
Seems strange, perhaps.
But I think it makes for good living, too.
“Beginning With the End in Mind” is the second habit of Stephen Covey’s legendary book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” the spinoff of which, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Kids,” has become a commonplace model for “The Leader in Me” philosophy taught in so many schools nationwide.
Covey wrote: “Habit 2 is based on imagination — the ability to envision in your mind what you cannot at present see with your eyes.”
The idea behind beginning with the end in mind is “based on the principle that all things are created twice,” Covey says. “There is a mental (first) creation, and a physical (second) creation.”
Ever notice the pre-game or pre-performance rituals of elite athletes and professional artists of all kinds? Often they will sit in silence, eyes closed, visualizing again and again every single movement they will make.
After years of near-perfect execution of their particular sport, art, or expertise, athletes and artists often practice visualization techniques, with which they imagine how they want their event to end, and working backwards to concentrating on what is required to get that particular result.
Visualization is a set of preparation techniques used by performers to ready themselves by mentally rehearsing every aspect of their training, imagining standing on the medals podium or in the winner’s circle and working backwards from there in order to achieve the best possible results.
It is a tool that forces high-performance individuals to focus on and imagine how each one wants that moment to end, in order to work backward to do everything possible to make sure that it ends that way.
It is beginning with the end in mind.
Many of us began 2021 in the high hope that it would somehow be different than 2020, which for an entire planet was a brutal experience in all kinds of ways.
To be sure 2021 will be different no matter what. As it has been said, “You can never step in the same river twice.”
When we cheered and kissed and popped the confetti in our living rooms sans friends and extended family, most of us began a journey of something we hoped would represent newness: new goals, commitments, resolve, relationships.
One incredibly effective way to maintain stamina and to sustain adherence to those goals and plans and commitments is to begin them with the end in mind.
As Covey reminds us, our most important work is ahead of us, and never behind.
People seem to be working harder than ever, but because we lack clarity and vision, we never get very far. We are, in essence, pushing a rope with all our might.
Our future requires
our imagination.
If we don’t make a conscious effort to visualize who we are and what we want in life, then we empower other people and circumstances to shape us and our life by default. It’s about connecting again with our own uniqueness and then defining the personal, moral, and ethical guidelines within which we can most happily express and fulfill ourselves.
We still have nearly a full year ahead of us.
How do you want it to end. Imagine that. Visualize it. Then work backwards to today.
What needs to happen this weekend to get you where you want to be 11 months from now?
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for seven funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
