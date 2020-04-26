Brothers Billy and Brad Emberton have competing heating and air conditioning businesses in Owensboro.
Billy, the oldest by five years, operates Efficient Air Heating & Cooling.
Brad has Emberton’s Heating & Cooling.
Both say the business chose them, rather than them choosing the business.
“I’ve been doing this for 32 years,” Billy Emberton said. “I was working midnights at Hunter-Douglas making blinds. I didn’t like that, so I went to work for Bill Webb at Montgomery Webb making $4 an hour. He taught me everything about the business.”
“I’ve been doing it 27 years,” Brad Emberton said. “I went to trade school for industrial maintenance. I started at Faith Tool & Die at $4.25 an hour. Bill Webb called me and offered me a job at $7 an hour.”
About 1995, the brothers went into business for themselves.
“But I had some growing up to do,” Billy Emberton said. “I went to work with Ernie Davis and then I was at the hospital for 10 years. Four years ago, I started my own company.”
“We ran our own company for four or five years,” Brad Emberton said. “But, being brothers, we had some issues. I went to work for Hagerman (Plumbing & Heating). In 2015, I decided it was time to go back on my own. That was the best decision I ever made.”
Both said they are surviving the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re doing very well,” Billy Emberton said. “When this first started, it slowed down for about a week. But since then, it hasn’t had much of an impact. People will go without heat before they’ll go without air conditioning. And it’s starting to warm up this week.”
He said, “We wear masks, gloves and booties and use a lot of hand sanitizer. Some people are being very cautious. Some don’t seem to care. But we’re a small company. There are three of us and we can’t afford for anybody to get sick, so we’re being very cautious.”
Billy Emberton said, “It seems like another (heating and air conditioning) company pops up every week. The market is pretty saturated, but we all seem to be doing good.”
But, he said, “There are not enough qualified workers in this field. We have to train our own or find them at a trade school.”
Billy Emberton added, “I’m a hands-on guy. Working inside is not my cup of tea. The day goes faster when you’re moving from house to house. And there’s a lot of satisfaction in helping people.”
Brad Emberton said, “We’re back to full staff now. The phone had stopped ringing and everybody was laid off for about three weeks. But we’re going to survive.”
As the weather heats up, he said, “There will be a flood of business. But it’s like that every spring.”
He said, “I have eight on the payroll. My wife, Lori, runs the office.”
Brad Emberton agreed with his brother, saying, “It’s extremely hard to find qualified people. I went through five last year. Today, I have the best crew I’ve ever had. I try to keep them happy and keep them working.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
