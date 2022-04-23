The local workforce continues to grow.
And the percentage of unemployed people continues to shrink here.
The state reported this week that Daviess County’s workforce had 47,155 people people either employed or looking for work in March.
That’s up from 46,671 in February and 44,659 in March 2021.
Daviess had an unemployment rate of 3.5% in March, 3.6% in February and 4.9% in March 2021.
Hancock saw a rate of 3.6% in both March and February and 4.7% in March last year.
McLean was at 4.1% in March, 4.5% in February and 4.4% last March.
Muhlenberg saw a rate of 5.8% in March, 6.1% in February and 7.2% in March 2021.
And Ohio had a rate of 4.9% in March, 5.1% in February and 7.2% last March.
Woodford County had the state’s lowest rate at 2.8% and Magoffin again had the highest at 12.2%.
• There’s a new bourbon on the market that comes from Green River Distilling’s Owensboro Distilling Co.
That’s the division that makes whiskey for other companies.
The latest bourbon from the distillery is Five Nine Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
It’s being made for Troll Co., a Canadian clothing company.
A news release says the bourbon is “to honor this hard working and under-recognized group of blue-collar Americans who definitely don’t subscribe to a 9-5 workday.”
It says the clothing company asked One Twenty Three West, a Canadian idea & design collective, to help design, name and plan the launch of the brand.
The brand hit the market on Thursday.
It’s described as having “A rich, golden amber color. Aromas of cherry, marzipan, candied violet, spiced toffee, and dark chocolate; with a round, crisp, dry medium body and a warming, sweet cornbread, French toast, and maple finish. A nicely concentrated high rye bourbon, with big, bold caramelly flavors.”
• A new survey by Chase Design has found that 85% of those surveyed plan to shop more in brick-and-mortar stores this year.
“Shoppers are demanding a new physical store experience that integrates the digital benefits they’ve gotten used to,” ChaseDesign President Joe Lampertius said in a news release.
• We’re expected to spend $31.7 billion for Mother’s Day this year.
That’s up $3.6 billion from last year, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
On an individual basis, we’re expected to spend $25 more for a record average of $245.76.
• Tractor Supply, which has two stores in Owensboro, said recently that it plans between 75 and 80 new stores this year.
