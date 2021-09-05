As a college student, I daydreamt of the perfect job, a position that would meld my knowledge and passions.
Last April, I graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College with a double-major in communications and English, wide-eyed and open-minded when it came to choosing my career path.
During this time, I began praying for guidance, wisdom and clarity.
Those prayers were answered when I was given the opportunity to interview with the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce team comprised of six experienced and professional women. They saw potential in me beyond what I knew I was capable of.
In a nutshell, I walked the graduation line in April, accepted the Chamber’s job offer in May, and by June found myself sitting in my own gorgeous corner office in downtown Owensboro.
To say these last few months have been a whirlwind would be putting it lightly.
I would like to formally introduce myself. My name is Kenzie Tomes. I am 22 years old and three months into my first job as communications and events coordinator for the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
Since June, I have taken over the Chamber’s social media platforms and worked with my team to organize several events, including Shop Owensboro-Summer Edition, the Chamber Golf Classic and three Rooster Booster Breakfasts.
I have learned more in three months than I could have hoped to in a year’s time.
I have been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a chance to make mistakes and learn from them, to make connections and grow relationships with the people I meet each day.
Candance Brake, Chamber president and CEO, once asked me what I was passionate about. I shared with her that I loved to read, write, meet new people and work with media.
I could not have imagined just a few months ago that the position awaiting me would encompass all of my passions and more.
I carry a love for the people and businesses who bring Owensboro to life, and at the Chamber I spend each day showing them my support.
It turns out, this daydreaming college student found her dream job.
