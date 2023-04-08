A relatively new Owensboro-based nonprofit is looking to not only make a difference within the community, but also bring alongside similar agencies.
The Issac Sterett Adventure Foundation, which was started in July 2020 by Tres and Katie Sterett to honor their son who died in an accident at age 10, is in the process of renovating what will become “The Center for Good Works” at 1010 Allen St. and will be the organization’s hub.
Julia Tipmore, who was hired in November 2022 as its first director, said multiple names for the building were considered, but it was Katie Sterett who came up with the name.
“This is from her being like, ‘You know what, this is for good; this is for good works,’ and that’s what we’re setting out to do,” Tipmore said.
Tipmore said the foundation’s mission also embodies Isaac Sterett’s love of life and nature.
“He was the most adventurous little boy who loved to be outside; he loved to do any activity and not be behind a phone or screen,” Tipmore said. “…Our goal is to make green spaces, work on parks — just do something in the community that is centered around getting kids outside and giving them something to do that’s productive.”
The 52,000-square-foot Center for Good Works building was home to the Owensboro Innovation Academy at the Centre for Business and Research. OIA has since moved to the iMiddle campus on South Griffith Avenue.
The Malcolm Bryant Corp., owner of the building, donated the property to the Issac Sterett Adventure Foundation. Malcolm Bryant is also a foundation board member.
Tipmore said the Center for Good Works will be headquartered there, but it will also include classrooms, meeting rooms and other spaces that could be rented out by nonprofits.
“We’re hoping other nonprofits will want to come and work with us,” Tipmore said. “Our goal with the center is to take a step back from the competition of nonprofits and make it more about working together — to make Owensboro better.”
Tipmore added that naming the building the Center for Good Works was done purposely.
“It won’t just be about us is the idea,” she said. “Our office will be located there, but it’s such a huge building, and we wanted to do something that involved more people.”
There is not a set date for when the Center for Good Works will open.
In the meantime, the foundation is sponsoring its first Community Cleanup on April 15 — a team competition to see who can pick up the most trash. Teams will gather between 7:30 and 8 a.m. at the center.
“People can form teams as families, businesses or nonprofits,” Tipmore said. “It should be a fun day.”
For more information about the Issac Sterett Adventure Foundation, the Center for Good Works and the Community Cleanup go to issacsterettadv.org.
