In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson was in his second year as the 28th president of the United States, the silent film “Mickey” was the highest grossing film making $8 million worldwide, and World War I came to an end after more than four years.
And for Hartford native and Owensboro resident James “Jim” Leonard Wimsatt, Sept. 18 of that year was the start of his amazing journey.
Wimsatt was joined Sunday by friends, family members and peers at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation waving American flags in honor of the World War II veteran’s 104th birthday — and friends and veterans throughout the Daviess County area drove by to hand him cards, gifts and to celebrate the milestone occasion.
“I am overwhelmed by all of this today,” he said. “This is more than I can wrap my (mind) around.”
The middle child of 13, Wimsatt lived in Hartford early on before making his way to the Natural Bridge area.
Throughout his childhood, he helped his father — who helped with building oil fields in the eastern part of the state — and enjoyed being outside while also finding his passion for art around the age of 4.
He eventually made his way to Owensboro and attended Daviess County High School — where he met his future wife, Trudy, who recently passed in July at age 101.
“We didn’t date in high school … because I had cows to milk,” he laughed. “We had about (17 to 18) cows maybe and that all had to be done before you went to school. Man, I was busy.”
In 1941, Wimsatt went to serve in World War II, where he was stationed overseas for three years, mostly in Italy, and witnessed the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 1944.
When he came home, Wimsatt married Trudy in June 1945 and remained married for 77 years.
“She’s just one grand lady,” he said.
The couple moved to Florida for some time, where both worked for General Electric Co. before coming back to Owensboro after 20 years.
Throughout their lives together, the Wimsatts made some great friends and memories along the way.
David and Marilyn Crume of Hartford have known the couple for 20 years, as David Crume sold Wimsatt’s art prints at his shop.
Their friendship has been special.
“He’s one of a kind,” he said. “Everyone loves him and he loves everybody, and he shows it everyday and everywhere … (Celebrating today) is like coming to see my dad. I love him just as much.”
Julie Garvin, Wimsatt’s great niece, said the couple were always “very genuine.”
“I think God just gives you something to do and He’s given them a very huge task and that was to live and (they) held our family together for a long time,” she said. “They were able to teach all of us, many generations, their faith and how you should live.”
One of the vital life lessons Garvin has taken away from Wimsatt is to not judge.
“Jim just accepts every single person and finds the gift in every single person,” she said.
For Wimsatt, being able to live a long and happy life isn’t much of a secret.
“Be as much as you possibly can as what the Lord wants you to do,” he said. “Be kind to your fellow man and be honest to your fellow man.”
