The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says 10.5 million tons of steel went into the nation’s landfills in 2018.
David Cannon, owner of Yard Dog in Owensboro, is doing his part to reduce that amount and promote recycling.
Each week, he says, he takes between 70,000 and 80,000 pounds of washers, dryers, lawn mowers and other appliances to be scrapped.
You see, Yard Dog picks up unwanted appliances and other metal products from homes in the area and turns them in to be recycled.
And there’s no charge.
Cannon, a former racker at the old Colonial Bakery, said he created the business’ name back when he mowed yards.
“I used to mow lawns and my dog would ride with me on the mower,” he explained.
His dog — D.O.G. (pronounced Dee Oh Gee) — is a 14-year-old American terrier pit bull.
He’s a good companion, Cannon said, and helps guard the truck.
He said, “This year, I quit mowing because I was missing calls about appliances. It pays pretty good and it keeps me busy.”
Cannon said he put 54,000 miles on his truck this year, driving a circle around Owensboro and neighboring counties.
While most of his business is picking up old appliances, he said, “I picked up a tractor once.”
And there was the time a man from Boonville, Indiana, called and asked him to pick up a go-kart.
“I don’t go that far,” Cannon said.
But when he heard about the go-kart, which seated two and barely fit in the bed of his truck, he made the trip.
After having fun with the vehicle for a little while, Cannon sold it.
“I sell some stuff for scrap and some stuff on my friends list,” he said. “Some stores charge $20 to $30 to haul off an old appliance when you buy a new one. Everything I do is free.”
Cannon said, “Some try to tip me, but I don’t feel right taking it. I went to pick up a barbecue grill once and a woman taped an envelope with $20 inside to it. I put $10 back in with a thank you note and taped it to her door.”
He said, “My business would be nothing without my friends and family. They really help me.”
Giving backCannon is known for his charity work as much as for his keeping a lot of metal out of area landfills.
He recently brought bicycles to a family resource center at a local school.
And Cannon has also sent pizzas to nursing homes, barbecue to an emergency shelter, bought a push mower for a homeless shelter and he sponsors several youth ball teams along with a lot more things.
“I’m single and I don’t have kids,” he said. “I believing in giving back. Sometimes, I pick up people’s tickets at restaurants.”
This week, Cannon won a gift card from a scrap yard for either a turkey or a ham.
And he gave it to an agency that supports pregnant women.
A sign on Cannon’s truck says, “May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.”
And that, he said, is what he tries to do.
