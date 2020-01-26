When he was a kid, Caleb McIntire discovered that he really loved yard work.
He did it all for his grandparents.
When he was 16 or 17, McIntire started mowing lawns for other people.
And while he was a student at Brescia University getting his degree in business, he worked for a local real estate company, mowing lawns.
He was also a scholarship baseball player at Brescia.
The people at the real estate company “convinced me that I could go into business for myself,” McIntire said as he worked on landscaping the lawn outside a duplex on Cedar Street in downtown Owensboro.
“I thought I’d be doing something else after I graduated,” he said. “But I started this business in 2016. And I’ve been pretty successful.”
This business is Home Run Lawn & Home Repairs.
McIntire, 26, and his three-person crew work in Owensboro, Henderson, Evansville and other towns in close proximity.
“We do a lot in outdoor living — outdoor kitchens and fireplaces,” McIntire said.
On his Facebook page, he says, “Home Run is pairing up with Alternative Edge to take outdoor living to a new level. We specialize in outdoor kitchens, fireplaces, pergolas, concrete and paver patios and retaining walls. We want to not only give our clients a great quality product, but also inform you on the process that goes into it.”
McIntire said, “We do power-washing, stain decks, build fences, remove leaves, mulch, clean gutters, work on drainage — just about anything but plumbing and electrical. I want to stay busy year-round.”
In the winter, he said, “We do a lot of bathroom remodeling. We’ve been so busy we’re running behind on that this year.”
Home Run also does snow removal.
But in a winter without snow — so far — that business was been non-existent this year.
McIntire said he’s working to build up his clientele.
“I’ve had some for the last five or six years,” he said.
McIntire said, “I took a chance and this has worked out. I’ve been really blessed.”
Customers can contact him on Home Run Lawn & Home Repairs’ Facebook page, he said.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.