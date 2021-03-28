To brighten a room, we paint it yellow. To wake up the landscape and lift our spirits after a long winter, we use yellow flowers.
These yellow-flowered plants make me smile. Even on a cloudy day, they bring sunshine to the garden. Carry the cheery yellow color throughout the year with a variety of plants.
Mercardonia ‘Gold Dust’ (Mercardonia) forms a mass of little yellow flowers. It mixes well with other plants in a container. In the ground it produces a mass of yellow and makes an impact. From personal experience and through the local bedding plant trial, we know it grows and blooms well throughout the season in our climate.
The plant forms a mound of up to 5 inches tall and 2 to 5 feet wide. The little bell-shaped flowers cover the plant through the fall. With its sprawling habit, it hangs over the edge of containers and hanging baskets.
The leaves are small, eliptic in shape, and green. ‘Gold Dust’ prefers a well-drained soil and tolerates light shade.
Rudbeckia hirta ‘Indian Summer’ is an All American Selections Winner from the past. This cultivar has bright yellow flowers 5 to 7 inches across. It is daisy-like with a brown center with single and semi-double petals. The plant reaches 2 to 3 feet tall and spreads 1 to 2 feet. ‘Indian Summer’ is grown as an annual.
Even though it is an annual, it self-seeds for the next year unless the flower heads are removed after blooming. This plant blooms from June through frost. It grows in full sun and tolerates hot, dry conditions, and is a great addition to the garden as a cut flower to add to a bouquet on your table.
Sunflowers (Helianthus) always make me smile. There are many colors; however, yellow to lemon-yellow are readily available. The height of sunflowers range from 2 feet to over 15 feet tall.
Choose one to fit your garden; the shorter ones are even suited for containers. It is best to plant them over serval weeks to have a continuous supply of blooms. The flower size ranges from small (about 4 inches across) to gigantic (over one foot across).
A stem may produce single or multiple flowers, depending on the cultivar. Sunflowers are popular for floral arrangements. Select pollen-less cultivars to avoid pollen on your table.
Sunflowers grow in full sun and well-drained soil. Check the seed packet for the recommended spacing between plants.
Calibrochoa, commonly known as million bells or Superbells, include cultivars with yellow flowers half an inch across that are great for containers and hanging baskets. These plants would add a splash of eye-catching color.
The plant habit ranges from upright from 6 to 12 or more inches tall to spreading 12 to 24 inches or more. These plants prefer a well-drained, not dry, soil. They grow in full sun to part shade.
“Stella d’ Oro” daylily (Hemerocallis) is a rebloomer with yellow flowers. This plant is about 18 inches tall. The flowers are 2.75 inches across and begin to bloom heavily in May, continuing throughout the summer.
“Happy Returns” have 3.5-inch diameter lemon-yellow flowers with the same plant habit as “Stella d’ Oro.” Daylilies are easy to grow; they prefer full sun but will grow in partial shade with fewer flowers. The soil should be well drained.
Coreopsis (Coreopsis lanceolate) has daisy-like yellow flowers 1 to 2 inches across. The overall height is 2 to 3 feet tall with a 1 to 1.5 foot spread. This perennial can become weedy because it will self-seed.
Don’t be afraid to remove excess plants from the garden and relocate or share them if you don’t want them to naturalize and form large groups. This flower makes a great addition to floral arrangements. This coreopsis prefers to grow in well-drained soil and full sun. It tolerates drought and heat.
Marigolds (Tagetes erecta) are annuals easily started from seed in the garden. Several colors of flowers are available, including yellow. The flower size ranges from 2 to 3.5 inches across.
The petal arrangement for most is fully double. Plant type ranges from short and compact at 6 to 12 inches tall or taller and more open at 14 to 18 inches tall. They prefer full sun and well-drained soil.
Zinnia is another easy annual to grow from seed. There are two different popular species used in the garden. Both species prefer to grow in full sun and well-drained soil.
The first one is Zinnia angustifolia, which is covered with small flowers and leaves, usually powdery mildew resistant, and great to use as a border plant. Plant height ranges from 12 to 18 inches with a little wider spread.
The second species is Zinnia elegans, which have larger flowers, with mostly longer stems and are good for floral arrangements. Short, compact cultivars that grow about 10-12 inches tall to use in the border are available as well.
Look for cultivars with some disease resistance to powdery mildew if possible. Depending on the cultivar, plant height ranges from 3 to 4 feet tall.
For more information on plants with yellow flowers, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipMost big leaf hydrangeas bloom on old wood. It is best to wait to prune them until you see new growth starting on the old stems to determine if the buds have been killed by cold temperatures.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
