For any unknowing passerby, the wooden, open-air structure off Kentucky Highway 1389 in eastern Daviess County would appear to be an abandoned relic of a bygone era.
Its dirt floors are covered with leaves from the tall poplar trees that hover over it. And the wooden seats constructed on the hillside are well aged and worn by the weather.
But for Shane Eans and his fellow board members who oversee what’s known as the Yelvington Campmeeting site at the intersection of Kentucky Highway 1389 and Campground Road, their job is to ensure that for seven days in August, Christians from all backgrounds will gather and worship there as they first did more than a century ago.
That time is again approaching. The 125th annual Yelvington Campmeeting will take place Aug. 7-14, starting at 7 p.m. each night.
Eans said the wooden tabernacle was built by John Smeathers, who was initially there only to remove the trees.
“…Once the tree was down, he sat down on the stump to take a break and that’s when the good Lord spoke to him,” Eans said. “He said, ‘Take this wood that you just cut and make it into a tabernacle.’ And for 125 years, it’s been there. It’s only had one limb fall on it in all this time, and we repaired it.”
The campmeeting is designed to be a nondenominational Christian revival. Evangelist Paul Gatewood, a Yelvington native, will provide this year’s preaching, and Fervent Heart will lead the worship music.
Throughout its history, Eans said there have been numerous preachers, many of whom came from out of state.
“Lately, to help draw more people, we’ve gone with a lot of local pastors,” Eans said.
Charlie Dawson, who also serves on the board and lives nearby the campmeeting site, has been making limb-clearing trips to help prepare the grounds for mowing.
Dawson said his role is small, but he wants to do his part to make sure the campmeeting continues.
“It’s just my contribution,” Dawson said. “…I just like the setup, and I really like coming here.”
Over the years, lighting and ceiling fans have been added to the structure.
Eans said the idea is to keep the revival as close as possible to the first gathering in 1897.
“Everybody thinks the way we go to church now is that you just drive down the street,” Eans said. “It wasn’t that way then. They would come from miles and stay for a week. There was talk that there were so many coming and so many saved here that this place couldn’t hold them all.”
Along with the nightly worship service, there will be a youth night Wednesday and a “dinner on the grounds,” a potluck-style meal that occurs at noon on the last Sunday.
For Eans, the goal is to keep the Yelvington Campmeeting going for future generations and to keep it a holy place where people know they can come worship every summer.
“The holy spirit shows up here,” Eans said. “I’ve been coming here for years, and you can feel His presence. This is a special place.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins @messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
