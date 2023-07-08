Today marks one year since I retired after 50 years at the Messenger-Inquirer.
It was not a day I was looking forward to.
But they say you’ll know when you’re ready to retire.
I was getting tired of 40-hour weeks.
Time to smell a few roses.
But I didn’t want to stop writing.
That’s what I dreaded most.
But I had accepted the fact that all good things eventually come to an end.
Fortunately, though, I didn’t have to give it up cold turkey.
They let me keep writing as much or as little as I want.
Now, I’m paid by the story, not the hour.
People have told me I’m the most unretired retired person they know.
But a lot of retirees keep working a few hours a week.
I average around 15 hours a week.
I’ve written around 400 stories and columns in the past year.
That may sound like a lot.
But it’s half of what I did the year before I retired.
Now, I have more time to research and write stories and columns.
I usually work mornings and take the rest of the day off.
No more working weekends and holidays.
And I can go on vacation whenever I want.
I’m still healthy and having fun again.
People ask if I’ve reached the point where I wonder how I ever had time to work.
These days, I work and I relax.
That way, I don’t get bored.
It’s the best of both worlds.
I wish I could have done this years ago.
I’ve talked to several people who are still working full time in their 80s.
There is a belief that when people retire, they soon die.
I’ve noticed that about some people.
But I also know a lot of people who have lived long lives in retirement.
I’m fortunate in that my work isn’t physical.
So, advancing age isn’t a problem.
Anyway, thanks for reading.
And yes, I am enjoying retirement.
