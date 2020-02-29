John Alexander, president and CEO of the Owensboro Family YMCA, doesn’t want to lose sight of the organization’s Christian roots.
And in that ongoing effort, Alexander has been working with the YMCA’s Christian Emphasis Committee to advocate the fact that the not-for-profit was established and has remained true to the Christian faith that helps guide it.
“We’re spirit, mind and body; that’s our three sides of the Y,” Alexander said. “Most people, I think, only think of us as the body part and don’t look at the holistic that we try to promote.”
Throughout the years, the Christian Emphasis Committee has been working behind the scenes to help carry out the YMCA’s faith-based mission with groups such as Habitat for Humanity.
Caleb Potter, the committee’s new chairman, said being a not-for-profit, Christian organization is one of the major factors that distinguish it from other health and wellness facilities.
“We’re not just a place where you come, put in your earbuds, work out and go home,” Potter said. “It’s also a place where you share the burdens of life with one another.”
In the upcoming months, the Owensboro YMCA will be implementing a plan to make its Christian identity even more visible.
For example, 11 new poster frames, containing Bible scriptures and Christian apologetics material, will be added in strategic areas around the YMCA building at 900 Kentucky Parkway.
Potter said employees will also receive training in how to respond when Y members or others may need compassionate support.
“We hope to equip the staff in such a way that they feel prepared to offer comfort, counsel and prayer to anybody they encounter or who comes through the doors,” Potter said.
The YMCA will be planning events in partnership with local churches and with Christians in the community such as Julius Maddox, a world-record powerlifter and member of the Christian Emphasis Committee.
“He will offer a time when he gives his testimony and just challenges some of the youth in our community to stay away from some of the same things he fell into,” Potter said. “Not every community has a world-record holder in their midst and who is unapologetic about his faith.”
The YMCA was founded in 1844 by George Williams in London, England, as the Young Men’s Christian Association. The first YMCA in the United States opened in 1851 in Boston.
Now there are 2,400 YMCAs across the United States, making it the largest not-for-profit community service organization
in America.
Alexander said the YMCA welcomes anyone regardless of his or her belief system, but that the Christian faith will remain a prominent part of its identity.
“We certainly want to be a bridge to the faith community, and also to the community as a whole,” he said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
