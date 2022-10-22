Not a day goes by that you aren’t in some way ensnared by others’ expectations. From the moment your parents learned of you, they began their expectations. “Congratulations,” people said to your mother, “We hear that you’re expecting!” Indeed.
Expecting what? Well, a baby, of course. A boy, a girl. A healthy new life. A child who will learn to eat, to crawl, to walk, to run, to achieve, to contribute, to make a difference, to change the world.
It’s subtle, but it’s there: our culture is inundated by expectations. They were put upon us before we took our first breath. This is neither good nor bad; it is a fact of life. It’s the effects of these expectations that are concerning. People suffer from those effects every day, such that jobs are lost, relationships are ruined, maturity is stunted and lives veer off course. All because of expectations. Ours of others or someone else’s of us.
Obviously, there are occasions in the real, everyday world that call for expectations. Of course, we expect our children to listen, to follow the rules, and to learn to be responsible. Of course, we expect our employees to do their jobs as stated in their job descriptions. Of course, we expect our spouses to honor their commitment to us alone and to reject the notion that the grass is greener somewhere else. Yes, there are times when expectations are healthy and right. It would be difficult, really, to live without them.
But there are times, too, when expectations threaten to undo us, when it is difficult to live with them.
I so often hear someone lamenting over the apparent unraveling of their marriage, of their family relationships, of their confidence and sense of personal security. I hear that their spouse is not meeting their needs, or that their children act in a way unlike how they were raised, or that their employer is not understanding of their situation. People’s lives and relationships often suffer and they tend to believe that the blame is rightly placed on the fact that someone else has failed them, when more times than not, the culprit is expectations.
Generally speaking, our expectations tend to be unrealistic; they often have very little to do with others and more to do with our own assumptions, convictions and perceived needs. We best like others when they are most like us.
When a person’s behavior or life choices do not align with our expectations, however well-intended, we have to make a decision: (A) try to change their behavior and their choices or (B) let go of your expectations and accept them (and yourself) as they are.
The choice is yours.
If you choose A, let me know how successful you are. In my experience, no one has the power to change another person. Influence? Yes. Change? No. It is a colossal waste of time and energy, and it never results in success.
If you choose B, congratulations! You are on the road to a kind of emotional maturity that will leave you feeling free and the people in your life feeling unbridled. The challenge is learning to accept people as they are without feeling the need to try to change them, which you know you cannot do: a fact that frustrates you to no end.
The rewards are many; you get to be yourself, they get to be themselves, and everyone functions better having come out from under the burdensome weight of the unrealistic expectations that you hold over yourself and others.
The truth is: I have the power to change only myself. I do not have the power to change you. This is why I believe that people should work on themselves alone, by shifting the focus off of others and onto self, which liberates everyone, gives relationships some much needed breathing room and brings peace where before there was the anxious assumption that others will do for me what I believe I need them to do in order for me to be happy and whole.
You don’t need anything from anyone in order to be happy and whole. One of the reasons you are not happy could be because you are continuing to depend on others to give you what you think you need. This is yet another unrealistic expectation, often unspoken, that sets others up for failure and leaves you feeling unsatisfied in your relationships.
As long as you are waiting for someone else to give you what you think you need, you will always be doing just that: waiting.
The gift of your humanity is, in part, that you already have everything you need. You — in your mind, your heart, your experience, your principles — possess inherently all the resources you need to be happy, calm, free and at peace.
Your unrealistic expectations of other people in your circle of relationships could be contributing to your anxiety, your sadness and your feeling sometimes burdened, alone, unappreciated and unloved.
Guess where you can find help? In you!
You have everything you need to begin making the kinds of adjustments in your life that will allow you to experience deep peace, clarity of thought, profound emotional maturity and healthier relationships, without anyone else changing a single thing.
The first step is to identify your unrealistic expectations and to systematically begin letting go of them, one by one, until finally, the only person you have any desire to change or control is yourself, leaving everyone else so comfortable in your presence that they are drawn to you like a newborn is drawn to her mother, whom she accepts unconditionally, all the while being held and loved and accepted precisely as she is, simply because she is finally here, and she is perfect.
Imagine that.
