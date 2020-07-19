Swedish Match reported last week that its sales increased 11% in the second quarter and 17% for the first six months.
And a big part of that was the fact that “ZYN sales continued to show rapid year-on-year volume growth, with shipment volumes reaching 26 million cans during the quarter.”
ZYN is the nicotine pouch product made at the company’s Owensboro plant.
The report says ZYN sales grew by 10% between the first and second quarters.
It says Swedish Match plans to “further expand ZYN production capacity.”
• Mizkan America (Ragu), 1901 Ragu Drive, has started a $5.77 million roofing project.
If that sounds like a lot, it covers 5,438 square feet.
• The National Restaurant Association reported recently that the restaurant and food service industry lost nearly $120 billion during the first three months of the pandemic.
And it estimated that at least 3% of restaurants had closed permanently.
• Americans for Tax Fairness says Kentucky has two billionaires.
• Retail sales grew by 4.9% in June, according to the National Retail Federation.
The report said that two-thirds of retail categories saw an increase over May and just over half saw an increase over June 2019.
• Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Small Business Optimism Index increased 6.2 points in June to 100.6.
Eight of the 10 components improved and two declined.
Small business owners continue to be optimistic about future business conditions and indicate they expect the recession to be short-lived, the report said.
• Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari have been nominated for two USA Today “10 Best” awards — Best Outdoor Water Park and top roller coaster (The Voyage).
