Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland has been helping to get hungry residents food for years. Now they can do the work in newly renovated facilities.
Jamie Sizemore, executive director for the organization, said she was thrilled to share the new upgrades to the facilities, which included work to its volunteer center and main office and warehouse, all on Peterson Drive in Elizabethtown.
When volunteers arrive to help, “we want them to have a pleasant and engaging experience with us,” Sizemore said.
“The volunteer center upgrades include lockers for volunteers to store their personal belongings, a beautiful interactive mural by local artist Courtney Ballard, and a newly installed illuminated sign out front so volunteers can find the right location, even in the dark early evenings of winter,” Sizemore said. “The investment that we are all thrilled about, especially our loyal volunteers is our new cooling and heating units for the warehouse.”
The past year wasn’t easy for the nonprofit, Sizemore said. In January 2022, the sprinkler system in its main office froze, burst and flooded the entire office area.
“For three months, we moved the majority of the office staff across town in a temporary facility where we literally worked on folding tables and used plastic totes for filing cabinets,” Sizemore said. “Luckily, our warehouse facility and food products were not impacted so this resilient staff never missed a delivery starting right back up on Monday morning.”
Sizemore said both of the warehouse projects were paid for through a USDA grant totaling $141,002.30.
For the past 40 years, Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland has been receiving donations from multiple grocery stores, farmers and food production facilities. These donations are than distributed through a network of more than 225 partner agencies in the 42 county service areas, according to the organization’s website.
The nonprofit has several food-service programs including a Mobile Food Pantry that delivers fresh food to underserved regions of the service area and a BackPack program that provides over 5,500 children with food to eat on the weekends when the schools aren’t able to serve them.
They have also partnered with disaster relief agencies such as the Salvation Army and American Red Cross to give food to those affected by disasters.
The organization was first established in 1982, and was co-founded by Rita Jenkins, who was in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, under the name The Kentucky Food Bank.
“It sounded like an insurmountable job,” Jenkins said. “We didn’t even know where the food bank was.
“At our first meeting, we didn’t even have a post office box,” she added. “We had to open our own post office box, and it has the same number to this day.”
Jenkins remembers the meetings were held in the basement of the Episcopal Church. She said Elizabethtown residents were so kind to them and the cinnamon rolls they served at each meeting certainly helped with attendance.
The organization has been able to help many people over its 40 years in operation, and Jenkins is so grateful to see how much the bank has been able to help people.
“This is a dream come true,” Jenkins said.
