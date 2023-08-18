ANONYMOUS COACH
Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Tonight's game: Apollo at Owensboro Catholic.
Anonymous coach says: Obviously, with this being a City-County rivalry game, emotions will be high and anything can happen. Having said that, Owensboro Catholic's offensive firepower combined with their stout run defense will cause problems early and often for the Eagles. It may be close coming out of the gate, but I see the Aces ultimately running away with this one.
The pick: Owensboro Catholic 42, Apollo 14.
