The final round 101st Kentucky Open was suspended after heavy rains drenched Triple Crown Country Club in Union on Thursday afternoon.
Andy Roberts of Owensboro played eight holes in the third round, and sits at 1-under par — tied for 19th place.
Kevin Waldie of Lewisport shot a final-round 78 and finished the event tied for 62nd place at 11-over par 227.
Connor Coombs over Central City also shot a final-round 78 to finish the event at 13-over par 229, tied for 67th.
J.B. Williams, who played only four holes on Thursday, leads the event at 9-under par.
The tournament is scheduled to conclude today.
