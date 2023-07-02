The Grayson County Circuit Clerk’s Office is helping to raise money for one of its favorite organizations.
There will be $3,000 in guaranteed prize money for the event.
Circuit Clerk Offices from Grayson, Breckinridge, Edmonson, LaRue and Meade counties are coming together to host a fishing tournament. The Circuit Court Clerks Hooked On Life Fishing Tournament will be held from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. CDT Saturday, Sept. 23.
The entry fee for the fishing tournament is $80 (cash only).
Boats will launch from the Moutardier Boat Ramp.
The first-place prize is $2,000 guaranteed. The second-place prize is $700 guaranteed. The third-place prize is $300 guaranteed. The fourth-place prize is the entry fee guaranteed.
The tournament rules can be picked up at the circuit court clerk offices in Grayson, Breckinridge, Edmonson, LaRue and Meade counties.
There will be no early registration period. All signups will be conducted on the morning of the tournament.
High school fishing teams with three individuals per boat ($25 each) will compete for trophies.
There will be an automatic big fish pot with 50% of the proceeds going to Trust For Life.
For more information about the fishing tournament, call or text any of the following individuals: Buck Meredith (270-868-0472), Curtis Decker (270-230-2169) or Stacie Blain (270-287-2742).
