Daviess County Farm Bureau Scholarship Award
This award is presented to Megan Sutherland, the daughter of William & Rian Sutherland. Megan plans to attend the University of Kentucky majoring in Business.
Tom Curtsinger Scholarship Award
This award is presented to Hope Ramming, the daughter of Waylon Ramming & Stacey Potts. Hope plans to attend the University of Kentucky double majoring in Agricultural Economics and International Studies.
Daviess County Farm Bureau Insurance Agents Scholarship Award
This award is presented to Jansen Tipmore, the son of David & Shelley Tipmore. Jansen plans to attend Centre College majoring in Philosophy.
Daniel L. Turley Scholarship Award
This award is presented to Matthew Curtis, the son of Robert & Rachel Curtis. Matthew plans to attend the University of Oklahoma majoring in Finance.
Daviess County Farm Bureau Young Farmer Scholarship Award
This award is presented to Parker Crews, the son of James & Courtney Crews. Parker plans to attend Hanover College majoring in Biology.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
