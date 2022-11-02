Five candidates are seeking to fill the two seats on the Owensboro Public Schools Board that will be decided by the Nov. 8 election.
Dr. Jeremy Luckett is the only incumbent among the candidates, which also include Teresa Cook, Ashley Kirtley Johnson, Kenith “Kenny” Riley and Ray Westerfield.
Teresa Cook
Cook, who has children in the OPS system, decided to run after a friend who has a child in the district mentioned the position to her.
“I laughed at first, because I didn’t think I fit the ‘mold,’ ” she said. “Then I realized that there shouldn’t be a mold.”
Cook mentioned the idea to other people, and she said they have all been encouraging of her candidacy.
Cook describes herself as “the type of person to have an opinion, but not in an organized manner.”
Cook said she is involved with everything her children do at school, and in doing so, she said some of her friends have had related their own issues.
“I gave them my opinion in a professional way,” she said. “I want to make school a place where kids want to go, along with the staff and teachers.”
Cook went to community college where she majored in education before moving from California to Kentucky.
“I’m a bit of a wild card,” she said. “I don’t think I line up with what someone would expect from a school board member. I’m a rogue candidate.”
One thing Cook said she wants to see more of is diversity, not just amongst the school board.
“I don’t think, for example, the yearbook fairly represents the student population,” she said. “My daughter worked on the yearbook, and it represented the basic bullet points but not everybody.”
If elected, Cook said she wants to hear ideas from other people and doesn’t have just one thing she’d like to focus on.
“School, for me, was a nurturing environment,” she said. “I don’t think it’s that way for everybody.”
Ashley Kirtley Johnson
Johnson is also an OPS mother, which she said gives her a “vested interest” in the position and district.
Being retired, Johnson said she has the ability to allot the necessary time to the seat.
“An active board member needs at least 10 to 20 hours a month to prepare for meetings and go to events,” she said. “I have the time and desire to fulfill this important job. It’s about more than attending two meetings a month.”
Johnson said her career in pharmaceutical sciences has given her experiences in managing people, working on large projects and working with a diverse group of people.
So far, Johnson said she’s pleased with what is going on in the district.
“My priority would be to be an active member that promotes school safety and academic excellence,” she said. “As a parent, I want to support teachers and school staff. As a district, how would we promote people choosing teaching as a profession and encourage them to stay?”
Johnson said she would like to focus on how to make teachers’ and staff’s jobs better and encourage and challenge students academically so they are able to excel in the workforce and prepare for higher education.
“In talking to people as I’ve campaigned, I have gotten a lot of questions about controversy with school boards in the news,” she said. “The things that make the news are not as common, and I can tell voters that I will show up prepared for board meetings to make the best decisions I can for students in the district.”
Dr. Jeremy Luckett
Luckett said he decided to run again because he would like to help continue the work the board has been doing.
“We did a good job in weathering the pandemic, we’ve hired a new superintendent,” he said. “There’s still work left to do. We unveiled a five-year strategic plan that I would like to see implemented.”
One thing Luckett said he feels OPS can improve on is better engaging parents and families to make them feel like they are part of the OPS family.
Luckett said he is passionate about the arts, which is part of the reason he wanted to become involved with the district, stating that OPS puts a “large emphasis” in that area.
Along with his role on the board, Luckett is part of the Kentucky School Boards Association, which he said gives the district a voice outside of Owensboro.
“I am passionate about the job I do,” he said. “The money I receive from my job goes into the OPS Foundation. I feel it’s important to serve the community.”
Kenith ‘Kenny’ Riley
Riley is another new face in the board race.
Riley said he wants to continue the minority representation on the board and focus on school safety.
“I have talked with people in the community and there are dangers in schools nationwide,” he said. “I have experience with active shooter training, as well as numerous other trainings, because of my experience working at the judicial center.”
School safety is one of Riley’s reasons for running, as well as “continuing quality education.”
“I want to make sure we retain quality teachers and keep schools safe,” he said. “Parents shouldn’t have to worry if their children will be coming home from school. I want to ease minds when students are in school and make sure they are as safe as they can be.”
If elected, Riley said he wants input from parents and families, and he plans on visiting the schools to make sure everything is running smoothly.
“There’s too much going on nowadays with children’s safety,” he said. “The schools do a good job, but we can always do better. I want to listen to educators and parents. The input I’ve received from former educators and administrators have made safety a priority.”
Ray Westerfield
Westerfield also has his focus on school safety.
“I want to ensure everyone is safe at school,” he said. “My priorities are safety and making sure everything that is being taught is in accordance with state guidelines.”
Westerfield said he spoke with a current board member who said that there is some literature in the libraries that does not align with certain age groups.
“I’m a conservative, and I believe people have the right to do what they want,” he said, “but children shouldn’t be taught anything about anyone’s sexual orientation in schools.”
Westerfield also said he believes “people are not listened to at board meetings” and that families with children in schools should be heard.
