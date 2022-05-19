The Calgary Flames topped the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup on Wednesday night in an offensive explosion 9-6.
Flames fans were calling for 10 goals by the end of the game. Calgary’s nine goals were tied for the most in franchise playoff history.
Matthew Tkachuk picked up the hat trick in the game and came through for the Flames in the most opportune moments. His goal 8:24 in the second period put the Flames up 6-2 on the Oilers and it appeared it was getting late early for Edmonton in the first game.
Oilers would score four consecutive goals with Kailer Yamamoto tying the game 6-6 early in the third.
Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson broke the tie at the 2:57 mark. Tkachuk would add two more goals to seal the deal for the Flames and pick up the hat trick along the way.
Edmonton’s Mike Smith allowed four goals and was pulled from the game. His replacement Mikko Koskinen would allow five goals and finish with 32 saves.
Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom ended the game with 22 saves.
Hurricanes 2, Rangers 1
RALEIGH — Ian Cole beat Igor Shesterkin at 3:12 of overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers and take Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
The defenseman’s second career playoff goal capped a late comeback by the Hurricanes after they trailed most of the night. Sebastian Aho finally pushed one past Shesterkin in the final minutes of the third period to send the game into OT.
Then came Cole’s rebound shot, which clipped the stick of Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren to change direction on the way toward the net before slipping past Shesterkin to end this one.
Carolina also got a key effort from Antti Raanta, who had 27 saves and helped the Hurricanes hang around as the Rangers controlled play through the first two periods.
The Hurricanes won home-ice by claiming the Metropolitan Division title, secured with a win against the Rangers in Madison Square Garden in the final week of the regular season. They nearly handed it over to the Rangers on the series’ opening night, but now will look for a sixth straight home win on Friday.
