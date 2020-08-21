Now that the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has a plan in place to play a 2020 football season, area athletic directors are swinging into action to devise plans to conduct it.
And it’s a fast track for them, with the season set to open Sept. 11.
“I’m nervous and anxious about what the future holds,” Owensboro High School athletic director Todd Harper said, “but I’m glad about what the (KHSAA) board of control did (on Thursday) — at least, now we know what kind of timetable we’re working with.
“We’re going to do everything we can to keep everyone as safe as we possibly can.”
OHS will play a nine-game season, and athletic directors are now waiting for recommendations from the KHSAA regarding attendance.
“We have no idea about that yet,” Harper said. “The KHSAA will be getting recommendations from the state, and those will be passed on to us.
“It might be 33%, it might be 50%, it might be just parents or family, but there’s no way it’s going to be like normal. It will be greatly reduced, in my opinion, and some tough decisions are going to have to be made — not everyone who wants to get in is going to be able to get in.
“As the season progresses, the attendance percentage might be able to be increased, but we just don’t know.”
To counter the issue, Harper said he recently signed a contract to have OHS games live-streamed.
“We’re trying to provide an outlet for fans to see our team play,” Harper said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to get everything set up in time for the start of the season.
“In the coming days, we’ll be coming up with plans for safety protocols, concessions, stadium security, things like that. We’ve got a lot of work to do, and it’s a small window of time to get it all done.”
Owensboro is scheduled to host City-County rival Apollo at Rash Stadium to open the season on Sept. 11.
The challenges are even greater for Jason Morris, who not only serves as Owensboro Catholic’s athletic director, but is also the Aces’ head football coach.
“The 2020 season is not going to be anything like the 2019 season, that’s for sure,” Morris said. “We’re not going to be having 5,000 people in the seats at Steele Stadium for our game against Owensboro, and that’s going to put a pretty big dent in our athletic budget.
“We’ve talked about attendance, and we’ve put together a plan for what we think it’s going to be at. We’re expecting it to be at 30%, or less. I’d say parents and grandparents — we don’t foresee many more than that.
“We’ll likely be pre-selling tickets, and not selling them at the gate.”
Morris anticipates many other changes, as well.
“With concessions, we’ll follow all return-to-work guidelines for restaurants,” he said, “We’ll have pre-packaged items, and there will probably be no grilling.
“Our stadium will have proper security and safety protocols, masks and social distancing, and there’s a good chance you could see thermometers at the gates for the taking of temperatures. We have to do all we can to keep it as safe as it can be for everybody.”
Morris said Catholic is also looking into live-streaming their home games.
The Aces, who will play a nine-game schedule, open at Steele Stadium on Sept. 11 against Mount Vernon (Ind.).
Apollo athletic director Dan Crume, a former high school football coach, welcomed Thursday’s news.
“You have to commend the KHSAA,” Crume said. “They want to keep student-athletes safe, but they also understand the mental toll on student-athletes who want to play the game — it’s both a physical and mental safety issue we’re dealing with here.
“I think it’s a good thing because student-athletes are in an environment with strong health and safety guidelines in place. You want them to have good experiences and become better people, all the while keeping them as safe as you can.”
Crume said Apollo is also considering live-streaming, but won’t make a decision on it until the KHSAA provides attendance guidelines. He said now that the KHSAA has provided a road map for starting the season, the school will be making detailed plans with regard to how to safely conduct the season at the new Eagle Stadium.
“I think the key through all of this is to say on an even keel — you can’t get too high and you can’t get too low,” Crume said. “While a lot of people are happy and excited about (Thursday’s) decision, we still don’t know exactly how this will turn out. I would describe myself as cautiously optimistic.”
Crume said the Eagles have eight games scheduled, and could possibly add a ninth.
Daviess County athletic director Larry Logsdon, meanwhile, called Thursday’s KHSAA decision “a step in a positive direction.”
“These kids need to be with each other and their coaches,” Logsdon said. “We’ve got a great group of coaches following all guidelines and keeping kids as safe as possible. When they’re here, they’re safe — and the number one issue over all of this is safety.”
Like other schools, DCHS is waiting on seating-capacity guidelines before determining ticket procedures, but Logsdon said plans for concessions have already been solidified.
“It will all be pre-packaged out here,” Logsdon said. “We won’t be grilling, and we won’t be touching popcorn. It will likely be only candy bars, chips and bottled drinks.”
Daviess County is also studying the feasibility of live-streaming home games.
“We’re looking into it, but we haven’t made a decision,” Logsdon said. “There are still a lot of gray areas at this point, and this is one of them in terms of cost-effectiveness.”
The Panthers will play a nine-game season and are scheduled to open on Sept. 11 at Reid Stadium playing host to Ohio County.
