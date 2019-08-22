Jaden Nelson, Senior (#2)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: Neapolitan
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Panther, because they are fast and dangerous.
Who is a person you look up to and why? Keanu Reeves, he's extremely humble with his money and fame, even after all he's been through.
I play football because ... I enjoy it. There's nothing else that can build brotherhoods like football. Plus, you can hit people!
Armando Rodriguez, Senior (#99)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: Vanilla
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Bird, so I can fly high.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Mom and Dad, because they do everything for me and I know no one else would do that for me.
I play football because ... I love it with a passion and I love to kick the footballs around.
Jabin Wedding, Senior (#69)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: Chocolate
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Monkey, because I love monkeys.
Who is a person you look up to and why? I look up to my Mom, because she could keep moving forward even if a huge problem got in the way.
I play football because ... I love Friday Night Lights!
Houston Bolton, Senior (#7)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: Neapolitan
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Cheetah, they are smart and fast.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My father, because he works hard.
I play football ... to stay in shape.
