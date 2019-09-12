James Haerle, Junior (#50)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: cookies and cream
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Lion, because I'm crazy.
Who is a person you look up to and why? Coach Wagner, because he loves linemen and helps me through everything.
I play football because ... it's a lifestyle and I love it.
Morgyn Algood, Junior (#8)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: chocolate
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Bird, so I could fly.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Father. I've looked up to him my whole life. He's taught me many valuable lessons in life and always shows me the right path.
I play football because ... it teaches you life lessons that nothing else can. It shows you a brotherhood that you will never forget. It teaches you how to respect yourself and others. It's just the best sport out there.
Braeden Peercy, Junior (#17)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: vanilla
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Capuchin monkey, just because it sounds cool.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My fellow teammates, the Seniors because they have taught me and encouraged me more than I could ever imagine.
I play football because ... it teaches me respect and also teaches me that everything in this world isn't given to you, you have to work for it.
Kenny Brooks, Junior (#73)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: chocolate
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Lion, because they are the king of the jungle.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Mom and Dad for putting up with me for 16 years.
I play football because ... I love being with my brothers under those Friday Night Lights.
