Landen Capps, Senior (#6)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: orange
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Cheetah, so I could be just a little faster than I already am.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Mom and Dad, because they keep me humble and motivated.
I play football because…I love the game. There's no other feeling like walking onto the football field under those stadium lights on a Friday night.
see profiles/page a7
Peyton Caraway, Senior (#34)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: milk chocolate
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Tiger, because they are awesome.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Dad, because he is a hard-working and loving man.
I play football because…I love the friendships I have in it and the game.
Jon Tarrance, Senior (#54)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: strawberry
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Bull, because I am like one.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Mom, seeing her struggle and go through everything she has went through and not complained a bit makes me strive to do the same. It shows me that life is hard, but as long as you have people you love, you can make it through anything.
I play football because…I love the game, the game is here when no one else is.
Bryer Blakley, Senior (#58)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: vanilla
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Dog, because I want to be cuddled.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Dad, because he pushes through no matter what.
I play football because…it's more than just a team, it's a family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.