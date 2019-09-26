Noah Coleman, Sophomore (#51)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: chocolate chip cookie dough
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Cheetah, because they are fast.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Dad, because he's a good person.
I play football because … it's fun and a good sport.
Zach Clayton, Sophomore (#11)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: butter pecan
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Bear, because bears can be soft and loving but they are also fierce.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Grandfather, because he got me into football and has taught me so much about the sport and just life through the sport. He keeps me motivated to keep playing and never give up.
I play football because … it has been a life-long passion of mine. I love the game with all my heart. It gives me an outlet to all the stresses in the world and to stay away from all the bad things in the world.
Edwin Millay, Sophomore (#10)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: double fudge brownie
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Bald eagle, to fly freely and have no worries of being shot.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Dad, because he's been there for me forever.
I play football because … I strive to be better than my peers.
Cameron Dukes, Sophomore (#62)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: vanilla
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Monkey, because they are fun.
Who is a person you look up to and why? Noah Knight, as a football player he knows how to be fun while getting the job done.
I play football because … I love being part of a team and I am hoping to be a good mentor.
