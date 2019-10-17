Ethan Crowe, Freshman (#26)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: cotton candy from Cold Stone
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Tiger, because they are fierce.
Who is a person you look up to and why? Hunter Crowe, because he is a hard worker and a well-respected man.
I play football because ... it helps build discipline and also helps in my overall fitness.
Jeff Skinner, Freshman (#14)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: chocolate
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Sloth, because I can sleep all the time.
Who is a person you look up to and why? Kid Rock, because he speaks the truth.
I play football because ... I got forced to play by Drake Walker.
Cole Crumbaker, Freshman (#44)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: vanilla
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Monkey, because they are cool.
Who is a person you look up to and why? Older players on the team, because they are my teammates and they can teach me stuff and make me better.
I play football because ... it is my favorite sport. I love being on a team that can cooperate and it's really fun.
Tyson Howard, Freshman (#4)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: strawberry
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Cheetah, because they are so fast.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Mom, because she is the reason I am here today.
I play football because ... football is not just a sport, it's a lifestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.