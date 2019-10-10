Jacob Hampton, Junior (#66)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: sherbet
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Tiger, because they are fierce and aggressive.
Who is a person you look up to and why? Coach Wagner, because he has been like a father-figure to me.
I play football ... so I can get better and to help me in life.
Clayton Troutman, Sophomore (#70)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: vanilla
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Bull, because they are strong.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Grandad, he pushes me to be my best at everything I do.
I play football because ... I like to challenge myself to become better at working with people.
Preston Morris, Sophomore (#68)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: vanilla
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Bear, because they are strong and big.
Who is a person you look up to and why? Coach Wagner, because he encourages me to try my best.
I play football because ... I love the sport and it's what I enjoy doing.
Phoenix Stevens, Freshman (#75)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: vanilla
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Turtle, because they have long lives.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My parents, because they are hard workers.
I play football because ... I love the game.
