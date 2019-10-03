Trae Warren, Sophomore (#36)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: vanilla
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Cheetah, because I like to get to places fast.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My cousin Steven, because he has been there for me my whole life.
I play football because…I feel I can be myself playing football.
Tyler Harberson, Sophomore (#55)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: cookie dough
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Bear, so I can hibernate during the winter, but still be bigger and strong when I come back.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Pappy, because he was a good person but wasn't afraid of anyone at the same time.
I play football because…it's fun and to make myself tougher. I enjoy the team, it's like a second family sometimes.
Cody Wilson, Sophomore (#52)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: butter pecan
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Monkey, because I'm small.
Who is a person you look up to and why? Dad, because he's my friend.
I play football because…I like the game.
Wes Wells, Sophomore (#64)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: vanilla
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Bigfoot, because I like being bigger than anyone else.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Dad, because he has taught me everything I know.
I play football because…it's the only place where I can let my anger out without getting in trouble and it's really fun.
