Will Taylor, freshman (#9)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: mint chocolate
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Jack rabbit, because I could run fast.
Who is a person you look up to and why? Andrew Munster, because as a sophomore he was ranked in state for most tackles.
I play football … to make lifelong friends and to learn life lessons.
Lucas Mauzy, freshman (#45)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: Vanilla
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Eagle, so I could fly and see the world.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Dad, because he has taught me so many valuable things.
I play football because … it's an amazing sport and the bond you build with your teammates is amazing.
Nolan Blade, freshman (#25)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: Oreo
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Pink flamingo, because everyone loves them.
Who is a person you look up to and why? James Haerle, because he's funny.
I play football because … I like a challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.