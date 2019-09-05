Gabriel Whitmer, Junior (#35)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: vanilla
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Bear, so I can rule the forests.
Who is a person you look up to and why? Danny Duncan, one year ago he was homeless with no money, but through hard work he has become a millionaire with his life made.
I play football because…I love the sport.
Connor Baldwin, Junior (#19)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: chocolate
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? An eagle, so I could see the world.
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Mother, because she does more for me than I ever could deserve.
I play football because…no other sport takes the commitment football does and no other sport builds friendships for life.
Matthew Miller, Junior (#20)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: cotton candy
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Galapagos tortoise, because they have no natural predators and live a very long time.
Who is a person you look up to and why? Brady, because he is taller than me.
I play football because…I love it.
Andrew Munster, Junior (#24)
Favorite flavor of ice cream: mint
If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be and why? Eagle, to fly!
Who is a person you look up to and why? My Mom, because she's awesome.
I play football because…I have a passion for the sport and I want to help my football family win.
