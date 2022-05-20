A gray and overcast sky greeted law enforcement officers as they held their annual memorial service at First Christian Church.
The ceremony was put on by the local lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police — a brotherhood of various different law enforcement agencies.
George Ballard, president of lodge 16, the local chapter, said the FOP is not merely a union, but an attempt to humanize the people who wear the badge.
“One of our main things is to show the community that there’s more than a badge there. There’s a person there,” Ballard said. “A lot of the activities we do with the public are geared towards showing the community that we’re just like them.”
There are more than Daviess police officers in the lodge, as Ballard said, members come from virtually every facet of the law enforcement community from constables, jailers to Kentucky State Police troopers.
The FOP holds many annual events, Ballard said, such as “shop with a cop” as well as giving to various local organizations.
Among the lodge’s numerous events is the annual memorial service for fallen officers.
This memorial was held on Thursday in observance of National Police Week that took place this year from May 11-17.
Owensboro Police Department Chief Art Ealum said the memorial is just as important to the officers as it is for the community.
“It’s a great opportunity for officers to see that the community supports them especially and a thank you that they recognize the risk (officers) take, as a profession, in order to make civilians that much safer,” Ealum said. “Oftentimes, it can be a thankless job to officers coming to work every day with the risk they place themselves in. It’s a great event (to have).”
This is the 35th memorial service, but due to the pandemic, and the increased risk to law enforcement it posed, the FOP has been unable to hold it for the two previous years.
“Especially with us being first responders, we knew the high risk out there,” Ballard said. “So our last memorial was actually in 2019.”
The memorial service opened with a procession of law enforcement officers led by the Kylindi Pipe and Drum Band that played “My Old Kentucky Home.” The procession was followed by a posting of the colors and a moment of silence.
It was followed by an invocation from the pastor, Chris Michael, who thanked everyone for attending and their service.
“On behalf of this church, I want to thank you all for being here this evening,” Michael said. “More importantly on behalf of this church, and this community, (we want to) thank you for the service, and for all you do to keep us safe. We are grateful to be here to honor these people tonight, and to be here to celebrate their lives.”
Ballard gave the opening remarks where he said not only was it a memorial service, but it was also a chance to remember the times they’ve had with the fallen individuals.
“It’s a chance to remember the people for their guidance, their knowledge, and their friendship,” Ballard said. “To remember the camaraderie we shared with them before they passed away, and to ensure that future generations know who these people were, not just the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice, but also those members that work in the background that continue to support law enforcement and first responders in their community.”
Jailer Art Maglinger read an excerpt from Revelations. He has been serving as jailer for five years, and echoed the remarks made by Ballard.
Next came the Carnation dedication where law enforcement, and their family members, put a carnation in a vase to remember a fallen officer. This year the ceremony honored those who had fallen in 2019, 2020 and 2021. In total, 11 carnations were placed in a vase as each name was read.
Adam Johnston, a retired officer from the Owensboro Police Department, said this ceremony was all too important as the guest speaker, Eric Johnson, was unable to make it to the ceremony due to the death of the chief deputy in the western part of the commonwealth.
“This (ceremony) is the least we can do as a community, as a lodge, to show support for those they left behind,” Johnston said.
Following the brief speech given by Johnston, sergeant Loren Yonts concluded the indoor portion of the service with a benediction.
Much like the start of the ceremony, the bagpipe band led the friends and families outside the church where police officers gave a “Three Volley Salute” by firing blanks into the sky. The traditional bugle song “Taps” was played followed by a “Requiem” by the band members.
A short reception was held in the church at the conclusion of the memorial service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.