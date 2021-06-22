A Fordsville man was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday evening on Kentucky 54.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff's report, Brandon Coppage, 38, died after his motorcycle collided head on at around 6:49 p.m. with a Ford F-250 driven by Megan Sutherland of Owensboro who was traveling west bound in the 11000 block of Kentucky Highway 54.
The report said Coppage failed to negotiate a curve causing him to leave his lane and into the truck's path. The report added that Coppage was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.