Foreclosure sales in Daviess County were more than cut in half in 2020, according to the Daviess County Master Commissioner’s office.
In 2019, 130 sales were scheduled, but only 98 of the properties were actually sold.
Last year, 54 sales were scheduled and 42 were actually sold.
There were no sales in April, May and December because of the coronavirus pandemic.
• Gas prices in town were above $2 at most stations last week for the first time since the pandemic began.
The cheapest price in town on Friday morning was $1.99.
• Did you return any Christmas gifts?
A report by the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail recently found that approximately 10.6% of merchandise was returned last year.
That was around $428 billion worth of merchandise returned.
The report said that for every $1 billion in sales, $106 million is returned.
• It’s no secret that movie theaters like many other businesses have struggled during the pandemic.
The Memphis Business Journal reported recently that Malco Theatres revenue dropped 90% in 2020 because of COVID-19.
• It seems like convenience stores are everywhere.
But the 2021 NACS/Nielsen Convenience Industry Store Count says that there were only 150,274 of them in the United States as of December.
That number is down 1.6% from 152,720 the year before.
