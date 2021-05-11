A former assistant basketball coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College who also played for the school was charged with rape Tuesday morning in Evansville.
Cardell J. McFarland, 33, of Evansville was charged with rape-intercourse by Evansville Police detectives in connection with an incident that happened at a home in Evansville.
Cardell, who was a high school basketball star in Evansville before his college career, was an assistant basketball coach at Kentucky Wesleyan for the 2020-21 season. KWC officials said his contract ended last month.
"Cardell McFarland was a member of the Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball coaching staff for the 2020-21 season," KWC Vice President for Advancement Eddie Kenny said in a statement. "His temporary employment assignment came to an end in April. Kentucky Wesleyan College will work with law enforcement as needed, allowing the legal process to take its course."
According to the affidavit from Evansville Police Department Detective Cameron Werne, detectives were called to Deaconess Midtown Hospital about 10:40 p.m. Monday to investigate a rape report. The affidavit says Werne interviewed the victim, who said she had known McFarland for a couple of months and had plans to hang out with him that day. The victim told detectives she had told McFarland she was not interested in having sex, Werne wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit says McFarland came to the victim's house about 6:30 p.m. Monday night, allegedly entered the bathroom while the victim was showering and groped her while she told him to stop.
When the victim left the shower and said she was going to get dressed, McFarland pulled her down while she said "no" multiple times and had sex with her, the affidavit says.
The victim "stated she probably said 'no' like 30 times," Werne says. The victim got McFarland to leave and notified one of her housemates of the assault.
When detectives went to what they believed was McFarland's home Tuesday morning, they met with McFarland's mother, who said he was elsewhere. While detectives were on their way to find him, the victim forwarded to detectives several screenshots of messages from McFarland to the victim, including one that said, "I hope you didn't say I did something to you," the affidavit says.
McFarland was located and agreed to be interviewed. The affidavit says McFarland denied having been to the victim's home, saying instead he'd been to Owensboro and Indianapolis, before driving back to Owensboro, then to Evansville again, then to a friend's house in Evansville before going home. McFarland "continued to deny being anywhere else throughout the night besides the places he mentioned," the affidavit says.
McFarland denied sending text messages to the victim, but later "began to acknowledge he was at the victim's residence," the affidavit said. McFarland initially denied having sex with the victim, and said anything that happened was consensual. He later admitted having sex with the victim, the affidavit said.
McFarland is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
McFarland was an all-state basketball star at Bosse High School in Evansville and led the Bulldogs to an appearance in the 2007 Class 3-A state championship game as a senior.
After a year at prep school in Maine and two seasons at Missouri State, McFarland transferred to Kentucky Wesleyan for his final two years of college. Playing for former Panthers coach Todd Lee, McFarland was the team’s second-leading scorer and earned All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors both years. During his time at Wesleyan, the Panthers had back-to-back winning seasons and consecutive trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
He played professionally overseas, with stints in Australia, Germany, Romania, Slovakia and the United Kingdom, before coaching AAU program Indiana Elite for two years and then joining the Wesleyan coaching staff in the fall of 2020.
