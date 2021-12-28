Former Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes pleaded guilty to two charges during a virtual appearance on Monday morning before Trigg County Circuit Judge C.A. Woodall.
Barnes’ formal plea agreement on the first count of tampering with a witness was for three years and 12 months on the second charge of unlawful transaction with a minor.
A sentencing hearing has been set for 1:15 p.m. Feb. 8 before Woodall.
Trigg County Circuit Clerk Stephen Washer said Special Commonwealth’s Attorney Alexander Garcia opposed probation but asked for no contact with the victim if probation is granted.
The plea agreement was conducted via Zoom, with only Woodall and his bench clerk actually in the courtroom. Everyone else appeared in the courtroom virtually, according to Washer.
Under a plea agreement, the defendant pleads guilty in exchange for a reduction in the sentence, online sources including browninglonglaw.com noted.
Barnes, who was elected sheriff of Trigg County in 2018, tendered his resignation last August.
The sheriff’s office at the time had been the subject of a criminal misconduct investigation involving both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kentucky State Police.
Barnes was served an arrest warrant on Aug. 21, 2020, and was indicted by a grand jury that same month on charges that were related to his providing alcohol for a minor.
That indictment charged Barnes with knowingly making a false statement, or practicing any fraud or deceit with intent to affect witness testimony, the former sheriff having known that a person might be called as a witness in an official proceeding.
The second count of the indictment stated that Barnes committed the offense of unlawful transaction with a minor third degree when he “knowingly gave or procured any alcohol or malt beverage in any form to or for a minor” while acting in a capacity other than a retail licensee.
In addition to Barnes’ criminal charges, a lawsuit was filed last December against the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, alleging that the sheriff’s office discriminated against a Trigg County High School senior, Layla Kunkle, who began an internship in the office when she was 17.
Kunkle’s lawsuit alleges that Barnes groomed her for sex during her internship.
The young girl continued to intern for the office, and according to the lawsuit, the environment around her changed and she was subjected to sexual advances after turning 18.
The sexual advances involved not only Barnes but sheriff’s deputies and a Cadiz police officer, the lawsuit said. According to the lawsuit, the sexual advances eventually escalated to include sexual encounters with the former sheriff and others in the sheriff’s office.
Reach Tonya S. Grace at 270-887-3240 or tgrace@kentuckynewera.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.