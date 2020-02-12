The Army has selected Fort Knox to be the home of a new corps headquarters -- V Corps -- which will support U.S. forces and operations in Europe.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and U.S. Brett Guthrie made the announcement in Washington.
The announcement said the corps headquarters will bring approximately 635 additional soldiers to Kentucky by this fall.
Stars and Stripes, the military newspaper, said about 200 of those soldiers will rotate through an operational command post in Europe.
The new headquarters joins I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, III Corps at Fort Hood, Texas, and XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Fort Benning, Georgia, and Fort Drum, New York, were the other finalists for the headquarters.
