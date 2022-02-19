Friends of Sinners, a faith-based treatment center, will be hosting a meeting for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer with the organization on Feb. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Community Church, 800 Pleasant Valley Road. FOS is seeking volunteers who would be willing to disciple a client, teach a class, give time or donate monthly.
