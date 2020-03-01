When March 1 rolls around each year, Joe Welsh, director of Friends of Sinners, starts looking forward to the mail.
During the next two months, Welsh said those who respond to the “Gideon’s 300: Less is More Project” with a $100 donation usually attach a handwritten note of encouragement or a letter about how FOS has helped someone close to them.
“That really is my favorite part of it,” Welsh said. “It’s kind of old-fashioned but there’s something about sitting around and waiting for the mailman to come. And the mailman knows what they are.”
The fundraiser is entering its fifth year, with a goal of receiving at least 300 donations of $100 — $30,000 — by May 1.
Welsh introduced the fundraiser in 2016 after being divinely led to the Old Testament story of Gideon found in Judges 7:7-8. In that story, Gideon was instructed by God to take 300 soldiers and face the 135,000 Midianite army.
Gideon’s faith and obedience to God, Welsh said, led to the defeat of the Midianites despite the overwhelming odds.
And for the first two years, Welsh’s odds of surpassing the $30,000 goal appeared to be a losing battle — raising $20,000 in 2016 followed by $15,000 in 2017.
“It was trending downward and a board member told me we might have to reevaluate this fundraiser — maybe figure something else out or try something different,” Welsh said. “At that point, I stood my ground and I said I know this is it. …It did challenge me though. It did force me into having faith in the (Gideon) story and what God had told me. I had to really believe and that I didn’t just come up with this on my own.”
Since then, the Less is More Project has surpassed the fundraising goal for two straight years — $41,000 in 2018 and $35,000 in 2019.
Jordan Wilson, the nonprofit’s development director, has the duty of marketing and promoting fundraisers for FOS.
Wilson said it’s important to acknowledge those who send donations into the Less is More campaign.
“I’m going to be very intentional in sending personalized ‘thank you’ cards to donors,” Wilson said.
Friends of Sinners is a faith-based treatment center for men and women who are recovering drug addicts and alcoholics. The facility doesn’t receive any government funding or insurance payments for its services.
Friends of Sinners has set up two ways that people contribute to the 2019 Less is More Project: Checks can be mailed to 320 Clay St., Owensboro KY 42301, or by submitting online at www.friendofsinner.org.
Welsh said the special thing about the Less is More fundraiser is that the donations come from random people and not from familiar supporters.
“I really think people are drawn to Gideon’s story and want to be part of the 300,” Welsh said. “… And that’s something that’s always been cool to me about doing this and that’s people are hearing the word of God.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
