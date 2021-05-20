A fourth body was discovered Thursday morning at the site of a fatal shooting in Ohio County.
Kentucky State Police reports say the fourth body was found inside a barn that had been damaged by a fire Wednesday at a home in the 5700 block of Kentucky 62 West in McHenry.
Investigators called to the home Wednesday afternoon found the bodies of two men and a woman there. All three had died of apparent gunshot wounds, KSP officials said previously.
The incident is still under investigation by KSP detectives. None of the victims have been identified as of Thursday morning.
Reports say the three victims found Wednesday will undergo medical examinations today in Madisonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.