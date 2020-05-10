A week from now, Lee Franey will be out of the convenience store business.
He and two silent partners have sold all four Franey’s Food Mart locations in Owensboro. They opened their first store on Kentucky 54 on May 26, 1988 — nearly 32 years ago.
The convenience stores are located on J.R. Miller, Frederica St., Carter Road and Kentucky 54.
In January, the store at 25th and J.R. Miller sold, Franey said.
For more than two years, Franey leased the Carter Road store to another operator, who purchased it a month ago.
Shamsher Gollan, who owns two other gasoline stations in Owensboro, will take possession of the Kentucky 54 location Sunday, May 10, Franey said.
And Mawa Singh, who also owns a couple of convenience stores in town, is expected to take possession of the Franey’s Food Mart on Frederica Street a week from now.
Franey, who is 62, had planned on staying in the business until he was 70.
“I’ve loved working with the public all these years. I’ve made a lot of good friends who are customers,” Franey said.
But FiveStar Food Mart, which operates a chain of stores in Kentucky and Indiana, started building a new location on Kentucky 54 a few weeks ago.
Franey expects the company to build on Frederica Street as well.
“I’ve got two stores,” Franey said. “They’ve got about 85. They’ve got deeper pockets than we do. I’m not up for that fight.”
So, next week, he will cap off a career that has spanned more than 46 years. He’s quick to say it’s been his dream job.
At the age of 16, Franey started working at Larry’s Little Giant grocery store on Graham Lane. He worked for owner Larry Hamilton 14 years — until the store sold.
That’s when Franey went out on his own.
Within seven years, Franey’s Food Mart had four Owensboro locations.
After Franey turns over the last store to the new owner, he wants to take off for a couple of weeks.
Then, he wants to volunteer in the community, and he hopes to find a part-time job. By the way, he wants work that deals with the public because it has brought him so much joy over the years.
“I’m going to miss it a lot,” Franey said of the convenience stores. “And I will miss my customers and employees a lot.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
