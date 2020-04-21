Freda Furgerson Woods, 85, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Charleston, Kentucky, to the late Macie Todd Furgerson and Guthrie Furgerson. She attended Life Apostolic Church and was an active member in the TOPS organization. Freda loved to travel, collect magnets and color. She was lovingly called “Nana” by her grandchildren. The grandchildren will miss the Christmas tradition of her placing an orange in their stocking and will miss her sweet storytelling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Furgerson.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, John “Doug” Woods; daughters Debra (Tondra) Daugherty and Pamela Ivy, both of Madisonville; granddaughter Tifani (Dustin) Daugherty Morgan of Beechmont; grandsons Kevin Perkins and his fiancee, Crystal, of Henderson, Joseph (Olivia) Ivy of Hanson and Dylan Daugherty of Baltimore; great-grandsons Hudson Morgan of Beechmont and twins Asher and Grayson Ivy of Hanson; great-granddaughter Alison Morgan of Beechmont; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville, with the Rev. Dustin Lee officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
