Friday After 5 will return May 21 for its 25th anniversary after a year-long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The 16-week season of free music will stretch along a mile of the riverfront from the RiverPark Center to the Holiday Inn from May 21 through Sept. 3.
Francine Marseille, the festival's executive director, said, "Though it may look a little different to open safely, the festival will go on with great entertainment on all stages each week."
