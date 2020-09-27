When Shawn Stringer and Josh Stamper attended dental school, their instructors often said the two would end up owning a practice together.
However, after graduating from University of Kentucky College of Dentistry in 2018, the best friends went in different directions.
Stringer joined Tates Creek Dental in Lexington. Stamper took a corporate dentistry position in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Later, Stamper visited Owensboro on a whim.
He ate at Fetta Pizza and strolled through Smothers Park. The river, blue bridge and downtown impressed him.
Stamper’s final assessment: “I belong here.”
And he made it happen.
In November 2019, Stamper purchased Bluegrass Dental Associates from dentist Kin Shaw.
Stamper shortened the practice name to Bluegrass Dental.
And he called Stringer to say, “I found the best place ever.”
Later, Stamper talked Stringer into uprooting his family — wife, Sara, and 2-year-old son, Tillman, — and moving to Owensboro.
Now, the two are partners — as their instructors predicted — in Bluegrass Dental, which is at 920 Frederica St., suite 301.
Also, last month, longtime Owensboro dentist William Aud merged with their practice.
Stamper, 31, and Stringer, 29, are putting their mark on local dentistry.
For example, Stamper’s dog Turbo, a Lab mix adopted from a shelter, is Bluegrass Dental’s therapy dog.
“People love him,” Stringer said. “He’s quiet, and he does a great job of staying out when we tell him to.”
The foyer gets dressed up with fresh flowers.
Exam rooms offer dental chairs with heat and massage.
Take a look at Bluegrass Dental’s website. Under “meet the team,” the photograph tells a lot about the office vibe.
Stamper isn’t wearing some stuffy white medical jacket with his name embroidered above the pocket.
He’s decked out in wingtips with gray slacks and a matching shirt. He topped off the outfit with a burgundy sports coat.
He’s surrounded by six staff members wearing black dresses and heels.
Everyone is flashing a big smile, which is Bluegrass Dental etiquette.
There are other differences besides.
Stamper and Stringer are coming up with innovative ways to care for patients, such as family-style appointments.
Why take off work each time someone in the family needs a dental visit, the partners asked?
Instead, they wanted convenience to be part of their plan.
With three dentists, three hygienists, four assistants and 10 exam rooms, they can schedule the whole family at the same time so parents only need to take off once.
“I want to eliminate stops and barriers about going to the dentist,” Stamper said.
His philosophy comes from the trauma he suffered as a kid. He needed nine years of braces, root canals and crowns.
When it comes to treating patients, Stamper and Stringer believe in the same concept: Treat every patient as if he or she is family.
“I want to create something that makes (patients) say, ‘I want to go to the dentist,’ ” Stamper said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
