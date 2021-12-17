Kevin Frizzell will retire as general manager of Owensboro Municipal Utilities on Aug. 1, after 32 years with the utility — the last four as general manager.
“I certainly realize that a change of leadership is a burden on the utility,” he told the City Utility Commission at its meeting Thursday.
But Frizzell said he’s confident that a new leader will be found in the next seven months.
He had said earlier that he planned to retire sometime around the end of 2020 or early 2021.
But Frizzell delayed those plans to work through the pandemic and finish some projects.
“You’ve done a tremendous job,” Commission Chairman Jim Tony Fulkerson told Frizzell. “It’s been a pleasure to work with you.”
Frizzell said during the past four years, the utility has closed its Elmer Smith Power Plant, started buying power from Big Rivers Electric Corp., built a new expansion of the water plant and got its fiber-to-the-home internet in much of the city.
Fulkerson said the board will be looking for qualified candidates for the post from both inside and outside OMU.
Tony Cecil, vice chairman, said when he was appointed to the post, Frizzell agreed to stay for two years.
“He graciously has given us four years,” Cecil said. “He has done an incredible job.”
Frizzell, an Ohio County native, is a 1985 graduate from the University of Kentucky with a degree in chemical engineering.
In other business:
• Frizzell said the U.S. Energy Information Association is predicting that coal-fired electricity generators may have problems finding enough coal to last through the winter because of mines closing and supply chain disruptions.
But he said that Big Rivers has several sources for coal and is in good shape.
• Frizzell said OMU sent two line crews to Princeton to help that community replace poles that were damaged or destroyed during last week’s storms.
After this week, they may be sent to Mayfield or other cities that suffered major damages from the storms, he said.
• The board presented its Golden Santa Award for the best use of Christmas lights to bring joy to holidays to two families this year.
OMU has presented the award since 2004 and this is the first time that the judges couldn’t decide between two homes.
Frizzell said there were 16 entries this year.
The winners were Michael & Amanda Murphy of 2136 Fieldcrest Drive and Darren Fegett of 2006 McFarland Ave.
They received a Briarpatch Restaurant gift certificate from the Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance and a $250 OMU gift certificate and a lighted yard sign.
