Avery, Joe, 83, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Nelson Creek Pentecostal Church. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Boggess, Karen, 54, died Wednesday. Graveside service: noon Saturday at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Calhoun, Terry, 66, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Conrad, Lois, 89, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Dockery, Ricky, 51, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: McCandless Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hagman, John, 56, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Randell Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Hopewell Baptist Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Haile, Josephine, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial: Ilsley Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Hall, Robin, 59, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Harder, Robert, 86, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Haynes Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Jones, Darrell, 64, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Kaelin, Donna, 64, died March 26, 2022. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Nannie, Tina, 60, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Miller Cemetery.
Sterling, Sue, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Strahan, Gregory, died Saturday. Burial: 1 p.m. Sunday in the Poplarville Cemetery in Poplarville, Mississippi.
Thomas, Joe Milton, 89, died Wednesday. Service: Noon April 30, 2022, at Third Baptist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.
Watt, Patricia, 74, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Greenville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the church.
