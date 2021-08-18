Bumm, Ann, 68, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Meinrad Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Cavin, Elizabeth, 96, died July 19. Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Lewis, Jane, 93, died July 27. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Marcum, Joe, 68, died Sunday. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Thompson, Louise, 89, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: Noon Wednesday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Wright II, Kenneth, 61, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.