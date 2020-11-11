Basham, Joseph, 87, died Sunday. A Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Columba Catholic Church. burial: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation: After 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Hummel, James, 88, died Monday. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Keight Sr., Gearald, 68, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
McGehee, Larry, 50, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Penrod, Lorene, 92, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Sacra, Thomas, 85, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Southard, Anna, 75, died Sunday. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
